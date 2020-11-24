Bucs' OL Marpet misses 3rd straight game due to concussion

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are without offensive lineman Ali Marpet against the Los Angeles Rams due to a concussion that’s sidelined the left guard for three games.

Marpet was a full participant in practice last Thursday, sat out Friday and then worked on a limited basis Saturday before being declared out for Monday night’s matchup between NFC playoff contenders.

For the second straight week, the Bucs are filling Marpet’s spot by shifting regular center Ryan Jensen to left guard and starting veteran A.Q. Shipley at center.

The Rams are also missing a starter from the offensive line.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth is on injured reserve, sidelined for at least six weeks with a knee injury. Third-year pro Joe Noteboom started in his place Monday night.

Offensive lineman Brian Allen, running back Raymond Calais, wide receiver Trishton Jackson and tight end Brycen Hopkins are inactive for Los Angeles.

Tampa Bay’s inactives include tight end Tanner Hudson, defensive lineman Shalil Davis, quarterback Ryan Griffin and running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

