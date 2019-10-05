Bryant beats Merrimack for the 8th straight time, 24-17

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Alfred Dorbor ran six yards for the game-winning touchdown to earn Bryant its first victory of the season and spoil Merrimack's Homecoming game, 24-17 in a Northeast Conference battle Saturday afternoon.

In its first game at Merrimack since 2007 and first as NEC rivals, Bryant came in knowing one of its current streaks would end: either its five-game losing streak to start the season or its seven-game win streak over the Warriors.

The win is the first for Bulldogs coach Chris Merritt.

Bryant came into the game averaging 12.6 points per game while allowing opponents more than 400 yards of total offense. While almost doubling their scoring output, the Bulldogs held Merrimack to 185 yards passing and 169 on the ground.

Bryant was stopped at midfield on its first possession of the game, but Merrimack fumbled the punt and the Bulldogs scored a play later when Anthony Frederick scored from 21 yards out.

Kory Curtis hit Vincent Nisivoccia with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 1:17 left in the first half to tie and, after forcing a Merrimack punt, took the lead on Luke Samperi's 28-yard field goal to take a 17-14 halftime lead.

Dorbor finished with 31 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown while Nisivoccia had seven catches for 98 yards and a score.