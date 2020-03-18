Browns may turn to defense after flying start in free agency

Recommended Video:

After blasting out of the gate in NFL free agency, the Browns have been relatively quiet the past two days.

That doesn't mean they're done.

On Monday, first-time general manager Andrew Berry showed his resolve to fill some of Cleveland's numerous holes by agreeing to contracts with right tackle Jack Conklin (three years, $42 million), tight end Austin Hooper (four years, $42 million) and backup veteran quarterback Case Keenum (three years, $18 million).

Berry also struck a deal on Tuesday with Denver to acquire fullback Andy Janovich from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2021.

Under NFL rules, the Browns weren't officially allowed to speak to their new players until Wednesday at 4 p.m., when the league's calendar year officially began. The players must still undergo physicals — made more difficult to complete due to the coronavirus outbreak — before they can be signed and paid some of the $60 million guaranteed Cleveland has promised.

In the interim, Berry has been looking for linebackers and safeties, two positions of major need after the team decided to move on from linebackers Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey and safeties Damarious Randall, Morgan Burnett and others.

Cleveland reportedly had its eye on safety Anthony Harris, who was with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota, but the Vikings placed the franchise tag on him. If the Browns want him, it would have to be through trade.

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) blocks Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Free agent Conklin has agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press. less FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) blocks Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game in ... more Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Browns may turn to defense after flying start in free agency 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

It's quite an impressive start for Berry, who returned to the Browns after spending one season in Philadelphia's front office. During his first tenure with Cleveland, Berry was part of an executive group that focused on tearing down the Browns' roster while hoarding future assets.

The plan is drastically different now because the Browns have talent and are committed to bouncing back after a disappointing 6-10 record last season.

With the imminent signings of the 25-year-old Conklin and Hooper, the Harvard-educated Berry was astute in bringing in two young, proven veterans whose best football may still be in front of them. Their contracts aren't outrageous and could be seen as bargains in a few years as the salary cap rises.

All three signings are intended to support quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose rocky season may have raised some doubts about whether he's the Browns' face or their future.

Following the season, owner Jimmy Haslam expressed confidence in Mayfield and felt some of the criticism toward him was unwarranted.

“Baker is like all of us, he can get better and he has some things to work on,” Haslam said.

Berry's first wave of signings were designed to help Mayfield improve.

The 6-foot-6, 306-pound Conklin has been a road-paving blocker in Tennessee and he'll only open more holes for star running back Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt — assuming he returns as a restricted free agent — but give Mayfield more time to throw.

Part of Mayfield's regression in 2019 was due failure up front on the offensive line, most notably at both tackle spots. Conklin will replace two-year stater Chris Hubbard, and the Browns are expected to use the No. 10 overall pick in the draft on a left tackle — there should be some good ones available.

Cleveland's previous regime never adequately addressed the left spot following perennial Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas' retirement in 2018, and the Browns can't waste another minute.

While protecting Mayfield was a priority, Berry also wanted to give him another playmaker and Hooper, who caught at least 70 passes the past two seasons in Atlanta, gives the Browns more firepower.

When third-year tight end David Njoku broke his wrist in Week 2 last season and had to have surgery, it left Mayfield without an over-the-middle target and allowed defenses to spread out and double-team star receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

And Keenum gives Mayfield both a mentor and sounding board but someone Stefanski can turn to if his young QB struggles again. Keenum went 11-3 with Stefanski as his quarterbacks coach with the Vikings in 2017, and his arrival could push Mayfield to worker harder this offseason.

It may be working already as video surfaced Wednesday of Mayfield throwing to Lions receiver Danny Amendola on his high school field in Lake Travis, Texas.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL