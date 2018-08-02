Browns coach Jackson coping with deaths of mother, brother

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson plans to remain with the team in training camp while mourning the recent deaths of his mother and brother.

A team spokesman confirmed Wednesday night that Jackson's mother, Betty Lee, died over the weekend in Los Angeles following a long illness. Her passing came two weeks after Jackson's brother died.

Jackson intends to stay with the Browns through next week's exhibition opener against the New York Giants while the family finalizes funeral plans in California.

Jackson is in his third season with Cleveland. He has not made any public comments about the deaths during camp, which opened last week.

His agent, John Thornton, told Cleveland.com that the losses have "been really tough on him. He's just trying to let football help him out."

Jackson is just 1-31 in two seasons with the Browns, but owner Dee and Jimmy Haslam said last week that the coach still has their unwavering support.

