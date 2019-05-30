Browne, Taider score in Impact's victory over Real Salt Lake

Montreal Impact's Mathieu Choiniere, right, challenges Real Salt Lake's Brooks Lennon during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Omar Browne and Saphir Taider scored in the Montreal Impact's 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Evan Bush made three saves to help the Impact (7-6-3) end win for the first time in four games.

Sam Johnson scored a late goal for Real Salt Lake (6-7-1). The Utah club had won three straight.

Browne opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time for Montreal's first goal at Saputo Stadium in 232 minutes. Taider made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 68th minute after former Impact defender Donny Toia knocked down Sagna in the 18-yard-box.

Johnson scored in the 84th minute.