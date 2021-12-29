Brooks' 17 points help No. 18 Kentucky rout Missouri 83-56

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 17 points, TyTy Washington Jr. added 14 and No. 18 Kentucky overcame an uneven second half to roll past Missouri 83-56 on Wednesday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools.

The Wildcats (10-2, 1-0) trailed just once early on against a Tigers squad playing without head coach Cuonzo Martin, who missed the contest with COVID. But Kentucky had to offset 38% percent shooting in the second half and some ragged stretches to pull away from Missouri (6-7, 0-1) after consecutive blowouts over North Carolina and Western Kentucky.