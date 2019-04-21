Brooke Henderson wins in Hawaii to tie Canadian victory mark

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Brooke Henderson successfully defended her Lotte Championship title Saturday to tie Sandra Post's record for LPGA Tour victories by a Canadian with eight.

The 21-year-old Henderson closed with a 2-under 70 at breezy Ko Olina Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Eun-Hee Ji.

Henderson rebounded from a bogey on the par-5 first with birdies on the par-4 third and par-5 fifth, also birdied the par-4 11th and closed with seven straight pars to finish at 16-under 272.

George Knudson and Mike Weir share the Canadian mark on the PGA Tour, also each winning eight times.

Ji shot a 73. Ariya Jutanugarn (73) and Minjee Lee (74) tied for third at 11 under.

Nelly Korda, tied with Henderson for the third-round lead, finished with a quadruple-bogey 8 for a 77 that left her seven strokes back at 9 under.