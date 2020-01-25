Brodeur scores 19 to carry Penn over Temple 66-59

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AJ Brodeur had 19 points as Penn topped Temple 66-59 on Saturday.

Jordan Dingle had 15 points for Penn (8-7). Devon Goodman added 12 points. Ryan Betley had 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Both teams set season lows for points in the first half as the Quakers took a 25-16 lead into the second.

Quinton Rose had 21 points for the Owls (10-9). Jake Forrester added 11 points.

Penn plays Harvard at home on Friday. Temple takes on UConn on the road on Wednesday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com