Brock takes control late in Sam Houston St. win over McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Ty Brock overcame two interceptions with three touchdown passes and helped rally Sam Houston to a 28-17 win over McNeese on Saturday night.

Bailey Rathbun's 43-yard field goal with 3:47 left in the third quarter gave McNeese its last lead at 17-15. Brock proceeded to lead the Bearkats (3-2, 2-0 Southland) on an 18-play, 73-yard scoring drive that ended when he found Chandler Harvin on a 12-yard TD pass with 11:13 left.

On the Cowboys' next possession, Dwayne Williams intercepted Cody Orgeron's pass setting up Sam Houston State at the McNeese 43. On the Bearkats' three-play scoring drive, Brock completed a 37-yard pass to Nathan Stewart to the 5. Kyran Jackson ran it in from there to seal the win. Jackson ran for 111 yards on 20 carries and Stewart caught six passes for 157 yards.

Orgeron finished 18-of-40 passing for 280 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Cyron Sutton caught 10 passes for 160 yards and a score for McNeese (2-3, 0-2).