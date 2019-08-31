Brian Hoyer, Demaryius Thomas cut by Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots released backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas among their moves Saturday to reach the NFL-mandated 53-player limit.

Hoyer's release gives the job of backing up 20-year veteran Tom Brady to rookie Jarrett Stidham, the fourth-round draft pick out of Auburn, who played in all four preseason games.

Stidham completed 61 of 90 passes in the preseason for 731 yards, with four touchdown passes and one interception. His ascension to the backup role means that the Patriots will carry just two quarterbacks for the seventh time in the past eight years.

Starting center David Andrews was placed on injured reserve after suffering blood clots in his lung last week. Because he was not on the 53-man roster, he cannot be reactivated during the season.

___

