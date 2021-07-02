Brewers run win streak to 10 with 7-2 victory over Pirates WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 10:08 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adrian Houser scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers extended their win streak to 10 games with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
Houser (5-5), allowed one run, struck out five and walked two in his longest outing since last August. While he wasn't particularly efficient — allowing at least one baserunner every inning but the sixth — Houser had little trouble keeping the slumping Pirates at bay.