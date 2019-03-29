Brewers reliever Knebel having elbow surgery, out this year

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers reliever Corey Knebel says he will have Tommy John surgery and miss the season, a major setback for the NL Central champions.

Knebel revealed his decision Friday before Milwaukee played St. Louis.

The 27-year-old right-hander had been pitching with a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow since 2014, when he was pitching for the Texas Rangers. He has been sidelined since March 17, when he experienced discomfort in his elbow while pitching in a spring training game.

Knebel was 4-3 with 16 saves and a 3.58 ERA in 57 games last season. He was outstanding in the playoffs, pitching nine games with a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings as the Brewers relied on a dominant bullpen to come within one win of the World Series.

Knebel had 39 saves and was a 2017 NL All-Star.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports