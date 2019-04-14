https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Brewers-4-Dodgers-1-13766112.php
Brewers 4, Dodgers 1
|Milwaukee
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Schultz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Bllnger rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|H.Perez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|C.Tylor lf-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Davies p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De.Sntn p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ju.Grra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|Milwaukee
|010
|120
|000—4
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000—1
DP_Milwaukee 3, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Milwaukee 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Grandal (2). HR_Moustakas (5), Arcia (3), Bellinger (9). SB_C.Taylor (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Davies W,2-0
|7
|8
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Guerra S,1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Ferguson L,0-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Santana
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alexander
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Schultz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
De.Santana pitched to 4 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Santana (Grandal). WP_Santana.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:54. A_53,922 (56,000).
