Brazilian Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sao Paulo
|26
|15
|8
|3
|45
|21
|53
|Atletico Mineiro
|26
|14
|4
|8
|44
|34
|46
|Flamengo
|24
|13
|6
|5
|42
|32
|45
|Palmeiras
|24
|11
|8
|5
|36
|23
|41
|Internacional
|25
|11
|8
|6
|37
|25
|41
|Gremio
|24
|10
|11
|3
|32
|20
|41
|Fluminense
|26
|11
|7
|8
|36
|29
|40
|Santos
|25
|10
|8
|7
|37
|33
|38
|AC Goianiense GO
|26
|8
|10
|8
|24
|30
|34
|Corinthians
|25
|8
|9
|8
|26
|29
|33
|Ceara SC CE
|25
|8
|8
|9
|35
|36
|32
|Red Bull Bragantino SP
|25
|7
|10
|8
|31
|29
|31
|Fortaleza EC CE
|25
|7
|9
|9
|24
|23
|30
|Atletico Paranaense
|25
|8
|4
|13
|20
|28
|28
|Sport Recife
|25
|8
|4
|13
|22
|34
|28
|EC Bahia BA
|25
|8
|4
|13
|29
|42
|28
|Vasco Da Gama
|24
|6
|7
|11
|25
|36
|25
|Coritiba
|25
|5
|6
|14
|20
|33
|21
|Goias EC GO
|25
|4
|8
|13
|25
|40
|20
|Botafogo
|25
|3
|11
|11
|23
|36
|20
___