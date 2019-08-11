Braves bullpen bounces back to help beat Marlins 5-4

MIAMI (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' bullpen overcame the residue of a punctured fire extinguisher, with four relievers combining to pitch three nervous innings and finish off the Miami Marlins 5-4 Sunday.

The win came less than 24 hours after the Braves allowed seven runs in the final three innings of a 7-6 loss. After Sean Newcomb gave up the winning run in the 10th inning, he angrily kicked a metal garbage can, which hit a fire extinguisher, which sent chemical dust spewing down the dugout tunnel and into the clubhouse.

The bullpen nearly made another mess after inheriting a one-run lead in the series finale. Newcomb gave up consecutive walks with two out in the eighth, but Anthony Swarzak retired Jon Berti to end the inning.

Luke Jackson pitched a scoreless ninth despite allowing three hits, earning his 18th save in 25 chances. He caught a break when rookie Isan Diaz took too big of a turn at first after a leadoff single and was thrown out by right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. trying to get back to the bag.

Garrett Cooper and Starlin Castro reached on consecutive two-out singles before Harold Ramirez flied out to end the game.

Acuña hit his 33rd home run and his sixth in as many games, and Ender Inciarte hit a three-run shot. Mike Foltynewicz (4-5), making his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, allowed four runs in six innings.

The Braves split the four-games series and finished the year 8-2 at Marlins Park.

Héctor Noesí (0-2) allowed five runs in six innings in his second start of the season and remained winless since 2014.

The Braves scored three times in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead. Noesi walked the first two batters, and Inciarte hit his fifth home run with two out.

Acuña put Atlanta ahead 5-3 in the fifth with a homer, giving him eight in 15 games against Miami this year. Freddie Freeman singled home the Braves' first run in the first.

The Marlins scored three runs in the first, all with two out. Castro hit an RBI single, and Ramirez followed with a two-run double.

Atlanta won despite striking out 13 times and going 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

UP NEXT

Braves: Following an off day, LHP Max Fried (13-4, 4.11 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday when the Braves open a six-game homestand against the Mets. He has won his past four starts, with Atlanta scoring 34 runs in those games.

Marlins: Following an off day, RHP Jordan Yamamoto (4-3, 4.17 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday when Miami opens a three-game series at home against the Dodgers. Yamamoto is 0-3 with an 8.55 ERA in his past four starts.

