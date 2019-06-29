Braves 6, Mets 2

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. cf 5 1 1 0 McNeil rf 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1 F.Frman 1b 3 1 2 0 Cano 2b 4 0 2 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 1 Cnforto cf 4 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 2 2 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 1 1 0 B.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 D.Smith lf 4 0 1 0 Riley lf 3 2 2 2 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 0 0 Clbrson lf 0 0 0 0 Nido c 4 0 2 1 Camargo ss 4 0 1 3 deGrom p 2 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 0 0 0 0 Font p 0 0 0 0 Soroka p 3 0 1 0 J..Dvis ph 1 0 1 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Gomez pr 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Nogosek p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 W.Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 36 2 9 2

Atlanta 021 000 030—6 New York 000 100 100—2

E_A.Rosario (12). LOB_Atlanta 6, New York 7. 2B_Markakis (17), Camargo (9). HR_Riley (13), Alonso (28). SB_Acuna Jr. (12), F.Freeman (2). SF_Donaldson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Soroka W,9-1 6 1-3 7 2 2 0 4 Swarzak H,10 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2 L.Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 New York deGrom L,4-7 6 6 3 3 2 7 Font 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gsellman 1 3 3 3 0 2 Nogosek 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Gsellman (Riley).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:55. A_36,421 (41,922).