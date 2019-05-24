https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Braves-5-Giants-4-13-innings-13885602.php
Braves 5, Giants 4, 13 innings,
|Atlanta
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|6
|2
|2
|0
|Duggar cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Riley lf
|6
|1
|3
|3
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Pillar rf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Clbrson rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Wllmson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Solano ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bmgrner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Austin ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tssaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|49
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|45
|4
|7
|3
|Atlanta
|000
|110
|020
|000
|1—5
|San Francisco
|020
|010
|100
|000
|0—4
DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, San Francisco 10. 2B_Panik (9), Longoria (10). HR_Riley (5), Flowers (5), Austin (4). SB_D.Swanson (5). SF_Solano (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Gausman
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Newcomb
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Webb
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Blevins
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Toussaint
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jackson W,3-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Melancon H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Watson BS,1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moronta L,1-4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
HBP_by Gausman (Williamson). WP_Gausman, Toussaint.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_4:21. A_32,463 (41,915).
