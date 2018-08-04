Braves 2, Mets 1

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Acuna lf 4 1 2 0 Nimmo rf 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 1 J.Btsta 1b 3 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 3 0 1 0 Cnforto lf 4 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 A.Jcksn cf 3 0 0 0 Incarte cf 4 0 0 0 Jo.Ryes 2b 3 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 3 1 1 1 A.Rsrio ss 3 1 1 0 Clbrson ss 3 0 0 0 Msoraco c 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 0 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 0 1 1 An.Sanc p 2 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 29 1 2 1

Atlanta 010 010 000—2 New York 001 000 000—1

E_Camargo (7). DP_Atlanta 1, New York 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, New York 4. 2B_Acuna (15), Albies (32), A.Rosario (17). HR_Camargo (13).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Sanchez W,6-3 6 2 1 1 2 9 Winkler H,18 1 0 0 0 1 0 Biddle H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minter S,8-8 1 0 0 0 0 0 New York deGrom L,5-7 8 6 2 2 1 9 Swarzak 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:26. A_25,101 (41,922).