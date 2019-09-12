Braun homers, Brewers beat Marlins 3-2 for 7th straight win

MIAMI (AP) — Ryan Braun hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 Thursday to complete a four-game sweep that extended their winning streak to seven.

Milwaukee, which matched its longest winning streak this season, began the day tied for the second NL wild card with the Chicago Cubs, who played later at San Diego. At 78-68, the Brewers are 10 games over .500 for the first time since mid-June.

Before the game, the Brewers said star Christian Yelich won't need surgery on his broken right kneecap but likely will not return this season.

Miami went 1-6 on its homestand, dropped to an NL-worst 51-95 and is headed to its first 100-loss season since 2013.

Braun, bothered by a bad back for much of the season, broke a 1-1 tie against Caleb Smith (8-10) with an opposite-field drive to right, his 19th home run this season.

Gio González and four relievers retired Miami's final 18 batters after Lewis Brinson's run-scoring single in the fourth. Freddy Peralta (6-3) struck out three in two innings, and Josh Hader fanned two batters for his 31st save in 37 chances.

González allowed two runs and seven hits in four innings. He is 0-2 in 12 starts since beating Philadelphia on May 15.

Smith (8-10) gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Mike Moustakas' sacrifice fly in the first was offset by Miguel Rojas' RBI single in the bottom half.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (left oblique strain) showed no ill effects from throwing to batters in a simulated game Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Adam Houser (6-5, 3.59) is to start Friday's series opener at St. Louis.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (5-12, 4.04) starts Friday at San Francisco, coming off a shutout against Kansas City.

