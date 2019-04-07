Brantley, Springer hit 2-run homers as Astros down A's 6-0

Houston Astros' Michael Brantley watches his two-run home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Aaron Brooks during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Brantley broke out of a slump with two hits, including a two-run homer, and George Springer added a two-run shot of his own to power the Houston Astros to a 6-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night.

Wade Miley (1-1) allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings to win his home debut for Houston after losing his first start this season at Tampa Bay. Will Harris got the last out of the sixth and Josh James, Chris Devenski and Framber Valdez pitched one inning apiece to complete the six-hitter.

The Astros were up 1-0 with nobody out in the fifth when Springer launched a 90 mph fastball from Aaron Brooks (1-1) into the left field seats. Alex Bregman singled with one out before Brantley's homer sailed to the second deck in right to make it 5-0.

Brantley, in his first year with the Astros after spending 10 seasons with the Indians, snapped an 0-for-13 skid and got his first hit in a week with a single to start the fourth. Yuli Gurriel's double with one out, over leaping third baseman Matt Chapman, scored Brantley to make it 1-0.

Gurriel also doubled in the second and eighth to give him a career-best three in the game.

Brooks yielded nine hits and five runs in five innings after pitching six scoreless innings during his first start this year in a win over Boston.

Robinson Chirinos added a solo homer in the sixth to help Houston win its second straight game after losing the previous two.

The Athletics went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base overall as they were shut out a night after losing 3-2 in the series opener.

Miley didn't allow more than one runner in an inning until the fourth when Stephen Piscotty singled with no outs and Kendrys Morales walked with two outs. But the Athletics came away empty-handed when Mark Canha grounded out.

Miley was replaced after a single by Chad Pinder left runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth. Harris took over and struck out Morales to end the threat.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers (2-1, 3.00 ERA), who threw a no-hitter for Houston in 2015, will pitch Sunday. Fiers has not allowed a run in his last two starts spanning 12 innings and got the win against the Red Sox in his last outing when he permitted five hits and struck out three in six innings.

Astros: RHP Brad Peacock (1-0, 1.35) is scheduled to start for Houston in the series finale after allowing two hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings to beat Texas his last time out.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports