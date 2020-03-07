Bradley Beal scores 35 points, Wizards beat Hawks 118-112

Recommended Video:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 35 points and the Washington Wizards held off the Atlanta Hawks 118-112 on Friday night.

Beal was 13 of 21 from the field, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range. The Wizards were 15 of 31 on 3s.

Davis Bertans added 17 points, and Jerome Robinson had 14 for Washington. The Wizards began the night 4 1/2 games behind Orlando for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Rookie Cam Reddish scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting for Atlanta. The Hawks scoring leader Trae Young sat out because of flu-like symptoms.

John Collins had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, and Maryland product Kevin Huerter added 14 points and 11 assists.

A 3-pointer by Reddish followed by Collins' four straight points cut the Wizards lead to 107-102 with 2:46 left. Reddish added another 3 to make it 109-105.

With Washington ahead 114-110, Rui Hachimura grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled and made both free throws with 52 seconds remaining.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) falls into the first row during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington. Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) falls into the first row during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington. Photo: Nick Wass, AP Photo: Nick Wass, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Bradley Beal scores 35 points, Wizards beat Hawks 118-112 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

Collins' free throws got the Hawks within four with 16 seconds left.

TIP INS

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter had 10 points and nine rebounds. ... Dwayne Dedmon (right elbow pain) returned after missing four games. ... Reddish (lower back pain) was back after missing Monday night’s loss to Memphis.

Wizards: Beal has scored 25-plus points in 21 straight games, tying LeBron James for the second-longest streak by an Eastern Conference player since the 2000-01 season behind Allen Iverson (27 games, 2000-01). ... Ish Smith (left hamstring tightness) missed his second straight game.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Memphis on Saturday night

Wizards: Host the Miami Heat on Sunday night.