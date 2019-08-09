Brad Keselowski wins pole for NASCAR Cup race at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Brad Keselowski has won the pole for the NASCAR Cup race Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

The Team Penske driver, who has three Cup victories this year, was the fastest Friday in qualifying with a lap of 190.471 mph around the 2-mile oval.

Kevin Harvick will start second, followed by William Byron, Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer and Chase Elliott. Points leader Kyle Busch will start 24th in the 38-car field. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson qualified 12th and is desperately hoping to be in the 16-driver playoffs.

Keselowski won the series championship in 2012 and has 30 career Cup victories. He will make his 21st start at MIS, seeking his first win about 70 miles away from his hometown in suburban Detroit.

