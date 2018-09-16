Boston's Mookie Betts leaves game hurting side on throw

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts left a game in the New York Mets after hurting his left side while making a throw to home plate.

Betts caught a fly ball from Wilmer Flores in the sixth inning Sunday and tried unsuccessfully to throw out Austin Jackson, who scored from third.

Boston says Betts has left side soreness and will be evaluated further.

Betts went down to one knee and was stretching his left side and back as a team trainer and manager Alex Cora jogged to the outfield. Betts walked off slowly and was replaced by Tzu-Wei Lin, who went into center. Jackie Bradley Jr. moved to right.

