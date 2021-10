Rays first. Randy Arozarena walks. Wander Franco doubles to deep center field. Randy Arozarena scores. Brandon Lowe lines out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Nelson Cruz flies out to deep center field to Alex Verdugo. Wander Franco to third. Yandy Diaz singles to shallow infield. Wander Franco scores. Jordan Luplow grounds out to third base, Rafael Devers to Bobby Dalbec.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 2, Red sox 0.

Rays third. Wander Franco strikes out swinging. Brandon Lowe grounds out to shallow right field, Christian Arroyo to Bobby Dalbec. Nelson Cruz homers to center field. Yandy Diaz walks. Jordan Luplow strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Red sox 0.

Rays fifth. Randy Arozarena homers to left field. Wander Franco flies out to deep left field to Alex Verdugo. Brandon Lowe grounds out to shallow right field, Christian Arroyo to Bobby Dalbec. Nelson Cruz flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 4, Red sox 0.

Rays seventh. Mike Zunino flies out to left field to Alex Verdugo. Kevin Kiermaier flies out to center field to Kike Hernandez. Randy Arozarena walks. Wander Franco doubles to left field. Randy Arozarena to third. Brandon Lowe flies out to shallow right field to Christian Arroyo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Red sox 0.