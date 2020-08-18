Boston-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Recommended Video:

Yankees second. Thairo Estrada flies out to deep center field to Kevin Pillar. Erik Kratz lines out to center field to Kevin Pillar. Tyler Wade hit by pitch. Aaron Hicks doubles to deep right center field. Tyler Wade scores. Luke Voit homers to center field. Aaron Hicks scores. Clint Frazier flies out to deep center field to Kevin Pillar.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Red sox 0.

Red sox fourth. Kevin Pillar strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers pops out to shallow center field to Tyler Wade. J.D. Martinez singles to left field. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. J.D. Martinez to second. Christian Vazquez singles to shallow center field. Xander Bogaerts to third. J.D. Martinez scores. Michael Chavis walks. Christian Vazquez to second. Alex Verdugo strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Yankees 3, Red sox 1.

Yankees fourth. Thairo Estrada homers to left field. Erik Kratz strikes out swinging. Tyler Wade strikes out swinging. Aaron Hicks grounds out to shallow infield to Josh Osich.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Red sox 1.

Yankees fifth. Luke Voit homers to left field. Clint Frazier grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Michael Chavis. Gleyber Torres flies out to right field to Alex Verdugo. Gary Sanchez walks. Miguel Andujar lines out to second base to Jonathan Arauz.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 5, Red sox 1.

Red sox sixth. J.D. Martinez strikes out on a foul tip. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to shallow left field, Thairo Estrada to Luke Voit. Christian Vazquez singles to center field. Michael Chavis hit by pitch. Christian Vazquez to second. Alex Verdugo doubles to deep left field. Michael Chavis to third. Christian Vazquez scores. Jose Peraza lines out to shortstop to Gleyber Torres.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 5, Red sox 2.

Yankees seventh. Aaron Hicks homers to right field. Luke Voit flies out to center field to Kevin Pillar. Clint Frazier lines out to center field to Kevin Pillar. Gleyber Torres walks.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 6, Red sox 2.

Red sox ninth. Alex Verdugo lines out to shortstop to Gleyber Torres. Jose Peraza triples to deep center field. Jonathan Arauz doubles to left field. Jose Peraza scores. Kevin Pillar strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 6, Red sox 3.