Boston-N.Y. Mets Runs

Recommended Video:

Mets first. Brandon Nimmo flies out to shallow left field to Andrew Benintendi. Jeff McNeil singles to shallow center field. Pete Alonso singles to right field. Jeff McNeil to second. Michael Conforto singles to right field. Pete Alonso to second. Jeff McNeil to third. Dominic Smith reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Michael Conforto out at second. Pete Alonso to third. Jeff McNeil scores. Yoenis Cespedes strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 1, Red sox 0.

Red sox fourth. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shallow infield, Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso. Rafael Devers doubles to shallow left field. Mitch Moreland doubles to deep center field. Rafael Devers scores. Christian Vazquez grounds out to shallow infield, Jacob deGrom to Pete Alonso. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shallow infield to Pete Alonso.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 2, Mets 1.

Mets fifth. Rene Rivera strikes out on a foul tip. Brandon Nimmo homers to center field. Jeff McNeil walks. Pete Alonso singles to shortstop. Jeff McNeil to second. Michael Conforto grounds out to second base. Pete Alonso out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 2, Mets 2.

Mets sixth. Dominic Smith strikes out swinging. Yoenis Cespedes strikes out swinging. Robinson Cano singles to shallow center field. Andres Gimenez triples to deep center field. Robinson Cano scores. Rene Rivera called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 3, Red sox 2.

Red sox seventh. Mitch Moreland grounds out to second base, Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso. Christian Vazquez homers to left field. Alex Verdugo called out on strikes. Jose Peraza flies out to deep right field to Michael Conforto.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 3, Mets 3.

Red sox eighth. Kevin Pillar pinch-hitting for Jackie Bradley Jr.. Kevin Pillar singles to shallow left field. Xander Bogaerts pinch-hitting for Tzu-Wei Lin. Xander Bogaerts walks. Kevin Pillar to second. Andrew Benintendi out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Justin Wilson to Robinson Cano. Jonathan Arauz to second. Kevin Pillar to third. J.D. Martinez is intentionally walked. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging. Mitch Moreland singles to shallow infield. J.D. Martinez to second. Jonathan Arauz to third. Kevin Pillar scores. Christian Vazquez singles to shallow right field. Mitch Moreland to third. J.D. Martinez scores. Jonathan Arauz scores. Alex Verdugo walks. Christian Vazquez to second. Jose Peraza strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Red sox 6, Mets 3.

Mets eighth. Yoenis Cespedes homers. Robinson Cano singles to shallow left field. Andres Gimenez strikes out swinging. Wilson Ramos pinch-hitting for Rene Rivera. Wilson Ramos grounds out to shallow center field. Robinson Cano out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 6, Mets 4.

Mets ninth. Brandon Nimmo walks. Jeff McNeil walks. Brandon Nimmo to second. Pete Alonso singles to shallow right field. Jeff McNeil to second. Brandon Nimmo to third. Michael Conforto called out on strikes. J.D. Davis singles to shortstop. Pete Alonso to second. Jeff McNeil to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. Yoenis Cespedes strikes out swinging. Robinson Cano lines out to shallow center field to Jose Peraza.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Red sox 6, Mets 5.