Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 8 16 8 Totals 39 9 15 9
Villar ss 6 0 1 0 Verdugo rf 5 1 2 0
Grichuk cf 6 1 2 0 Devers 3b 5 1 2 3
Tellez dh 5 2 3 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 1
Hernández rf 5 3 3 2 Martinez dh 3 1 2 1
Shaw 3b 5 0 2 1 1-Peraza pr 0 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 2 1 3 Vázquez c 5 2 3 0
Panik 2b 5 0 2 1 Muñoz lf 5 0 1 1
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 2
b-Biggio ph 0 0 0 0 Chavis 2b 4 0 1 0
Joseph c 0 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 2 2 1
Fisher lf 1 0 1 0
a-Gurriel Jr. ph-lf 3 0 1 1
Toronto 010 103 300 8
Boston 040 200 102 9

E_Joseph (1), Bogaerts (2), Taylor (1). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 8. 2B_Fisher (2), Shaw 2 (6), Panik (4), Verdugo (14), Devers (10). HR_Hernández (14), Guerrero Jr. (6), Martinez (4), Bradley Jr. (5), Dalbec (2), Devers (7), Bogaerts (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Anderson 4 9 6 6 1 3
Yamaguchi 3 4 1 1 0 1
Kay, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 2
Bass, L, 2-3, BS, 5-7 1-3 1 2 1 1 0
Boston
Weber 5 5 2 2 1 2
Taylor 1 3 3 3 1 0
Valdez, BS, 0-1 2-3 4 3 3 2 0
Stock 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Kickham, W, 1-0 2 3 0 0 2 4

Yamaguchi pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:41.