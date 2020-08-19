Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 3 3 3 Totals 30 6 9 5 McCutchen dh 5 1 1 0 Verdugo lf 3 2 1 0 Hoskins 1b 2 1 0 1 Pillar rf 4 1 1 0 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 1 3 3 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 Bogaerts dh 3 0 0 0 Gosselin 2b-lf 4 0 1 1 Moreland 1b 3 2 2 0 Gregorius ss 2 0 0 1 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 1 2 Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 Lin ss 4 0 0 0 Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 0 0 Garlick lf 2 0 0 0 Walker ph-2b 2 1 1 0

Philadelphia 200 000 100 — 3 Boston 002 110 11x — 6

E_Hoskins (1), Lin 2 (2). DP_Philadelphia 2, Boston 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Boston 8. 2B_McCutchen (2), Walker (2), Pillar (6), Verdugo (5), Devers (7), Moreland (3), Bradley Jr. (4). HR_Devers (3). SB_Verdugo (2). SF_Gregorius (2), Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Arrieta L,1-3 4 1-3 5 4 4 4 3 Morgan 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 Rosso 1 3 2 2 2 2 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 1 1

Boston Hart 3 2-3 2 2 2 4 5 Brice W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Weber H,1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Barnes H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 Workman S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

Rosso pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Rosso.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Bill Miller; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:36.