Boston 5, Winnipeg 4

Winnipeg 1 2 1 — 4 Boston 1 2 2 — 5

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Connor 22 (Scheifele, Ehlers), 7:35. 2, Boston, Pastrnak 33 (Nordstrom, Kuraly), 17:14. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Copp 7 (Ehlers, Morrissey), 6:00 (pp). 4, Boston, Pastrnak 34 (Marchand, Krug), 9:41 (pp). 5, Boston, DeBrusk 12, 18:49. 6, Winnipeg, Pionk 4 (Laine, Wheeler), 19:52 (pp). Penalties_Sbisa, Win (Tripping), 0:29; Boston bench, served by Backes (Too Many Men on the Ice), 4:23; Wheeler, Win (Tripping), 9:36; Grzelcyk, Bos (Interference), 19:17.

Third Period_7, Winnipeg, Scheifele 22 (Connor, Kulikov), 7:50. 8, Boston, Pastrnak 35 (Krejci, DeBrusk), 11:13. 9, Boston, DeBrusk 13 (McAvoy, Grzelcyk), 11:46. Penalties_Morrissey, Win (Tripping), 3:09; Ehlers, Win (Hooking), 12:12.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-8-7_21. Boston 12-12-12_36.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 2 of 2; Boston 1 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 4-5-0 (36 shots-31 saves). Boston, Halak 10-4-5 (21-17).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:30.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Bevan Mills.