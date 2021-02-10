Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston 0 1 1 1 — 3 N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 — 2 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Gauthier 1 (Lemieux), 13:50. Second Period_2, Boston, Wagner 2, 9:41 (sh). Third Period_3, Boston, Bjork 1 (Miller, DeBrusk), 9:00. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Rooney 3 (Lemieux, Lindgren), 11:22. Overtime_5, Boston, Marchand 8 (Bergeron, McAvoy), 0:36. Shots on Goal_Boston 6-19-6-1_32. N.Y. Rangers 6-14-15-0_35. Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2. Goalies_Boston, Rask 5-1-1 (35 shots-33 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 1-2-1 (32-29). A_0 (18,006). T_2:32. Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Tony Sericolo. More for youSportsCT Rink Association changes course, to allow one parent...By Joe MorelliSportsUConn loses for fourth time in last five games, falling...By David Borges