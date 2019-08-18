Boston 13, Baltimore 7

Baltimore Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 39 13 16 12 Villar ss 3 2 2 0 Betts cf 3 2 1 1 Mancini dh 4 2 1 2 Devers 3b 5 2 4 4 Santander rf 5 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2 Núñez 3b 3 2 1 4 Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0 Peterson lf 5 0 1 0 Martinez rf 5 1 3 2 Alberto 2b 4 0 2 1 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Davis 1b 2 1 1 0 Travis dh 4 2 1 1 Wilkerson cf 4 0 0 0 Vázquez 1b-c 4 2 2 1 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 León c 2 0 0 0 Severino c 1 0 0 0 Moreland ph-1b 3 2 3 1 Owings 2b-ss 4 1 0 0

Baltimore 321 000 001 — 7 Boston 002 106 40x — 13

E_Villar (19), Moreland (2). DP_Baltimore 0, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 8. 2B_Villar (28), Alberto (17), Devers 2 (46), Betts (35), Martinez (28), Vázquez (19), Bogaerts (42). HR_Núñez (27), Travis (6), Devers (27). SB_Villar 2 (28). SF_Núñez (2), Betts (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Blach 5 1-3 5 5 5 3 6 Ynoa 0 1 1 1 0 0 Fry L,1-5 BS,3-6 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 Armstrong 1 1-3 6 4 4 1 2 Givens 1 1 0 0 0 1

Boston Eovaldi 2 3 5 5 3 1 Hernandez 1 1 1 1 1 3 Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 2 Taylor 1 2 0 0 0 1 Walden W,8-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Cashner H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Lakins 2 1 1 0 0 2

Ynoa pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Hernandez (Núñez). WP_Eovaldi(2), Lakins.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Will Little; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:38. A_36,350 (37,731).