Booker scores 27, Suns pull away to beat Rockets 123-111 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Nov. 5, 2021 Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 1:29 a.m.
1 of9 Houston Rockets guard D.J. Augustin, front right, passes the ball to a teammate as Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, left, is fouled by Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba, right, drives past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) gets off a shot over Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and Suns guard Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, left, defends against a shot by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) defends against a shot by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns won 123-111. Ross D. Franklin Show More Show Less
8 of9 Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, left, talks with guard Devin Booker during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns won 123-111. Ross D. Franklin Show More Show Less
9 of9
PHOENIX (AP) — JaVale McGee has played just seven games for the Phoenix Suns and has already become a fan favorite in the desert. At 7-feet tall with long arms, long legs and a tendency to throw his body all over the court, the veteran's stints in the game are never boring.
They're also usually pretty effective.