Boise State beats Utah State, gets Mountain West title shot

Boise State tight end John Bates secures a long pass into the red zone during the team's NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State has a chance for a conference title and maybe even a big bowl game.

Brett Rypien threw for 310 yards and a touchdown, Alexander Mattison rushed for 200 yards and three scores, and the No. 21 Broncos beat No. 14 Utah State 33-24 on Saturday night.

Boise State (10-2, 7-1), which has won seven straight since losing to San Diego State on Oct. 6, will host Fresno State for the Mountain West championship next Saturday in a rematch from last season.

"When you get in these moments, you get more confidence and you know you're capable of doing it," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. "Our defense had its backs against the wall and our offense went out and supported them. And when our offense had its back to the wall, our defense supported them. And that's what this team is all about."

Utah State (10-2, 7-1) had its 10-game winning streak snapped and had its hopes dashed of earning a berth to one of the New Year's Six bowls.

"We didn't have enough when it mattered most," Utah State coach Matt Wells said. "We continued to battle and found a way back into it. But obviously we couldn't make a play at the end."

The Broncos relied on a bend-but-don't-break defense as the offense struggled to land a knockout blow in a tight game throughout.

In a see-saw affair early, the game seemed to turn in Boise State's favor after a big gamble by the Aggies.

Trailing 10-7 early in the second quarter, Utah State faked a punt on fourth-and-1 from its own 34 on a direct snap to tight end Dax Raymond. But Boise State, which had its defensive unit on the field, stuffed Raymond at the line of scrimmage.

Boise State promptly responded with a scoring drive that took seven plays and overcame a pair of personal fouls, culminating on a 1-yard run by Mattison.

Despite a 363-yard passing performance by Jordan Love, Utah State never seemed to find a rhythm on offense.

The Aggies stayed within striking distance late in the fourth quarter after Gerold Bright took a screen pass from Love and raced 83 yards for the touchdown.

But Boise State drove right back down the field, scoring on another 1-yard run by Mattison to ice the victory.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah State: The Aggies weren't consistent on the road this season and it finally caught up with them. However, Love is only a sophomore and the future is bright for Utah State in the Mountain West.

Boise State: The Broncos have yet to put together four solid quarters since early in the season, but they continue to find a way to win in close games down the stretch. While this hasn't been Harsin's strongest team, it has been resilient and could be a formidable foe in a New Year's Six bowl should Central Florida stumble next week and open the door for the Broncos.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Utah State: The Aggies will slide but shouldn't fall all the way out of the rankings after losing a relatively close game to another ranked team.

Boise State: The Broncos may move up a couple of notches but there isn't much room to climb, as most of the teams directly in front of them won over the weekend.

UP NEXT

Utah State: The Aggies will await the bowl announcements on Dec. 2 to see where they will conclude the season.

Boise State: The Broncos will remain at home next week to host Fresno State in a rematch of last season's Mountain West championship game.