Bogdanovic scores 35, Pacers blow out Nuggets 124-88

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 of his 35 points in the first half to lead the Indiana Pacers over the Denver Nuggets 124-88 on Sunday.

Myles Turner had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers (45-29), who returned home after dropping four in a row during a West Coast swing.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Will Barton had 15 points and reserve Monte Morris scored 12 points for the Nuggets (49-23), who lost for the first time after winning six straight.

Bogdanovic scored every point during a 12-2 run late in the second quarter. He made a 3-pointer with 2:53 remaining in the first half to put the Pacers ahead 52-35.

Bogdanovic set a career high for points in a half, and that was enough to put the game away before the break. He was 10 of 11 from the field in the first half and didn't miss a shot until Jokic blocked a 3-point attempt with 3 seconds left.

The Pacers led 62-46 at halftime, and the Nuggets never got closer than 11 points in the second half.

Kyle O'Quinn's dunk made it 121-80 with 1:30 left to play.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Denver was just 2 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half and 7 of 29 for the game. ... The Nuggets finished 15 of 16 from the free-throw line. ... Jokic also had four blocked shots.

Pacers: Indiana is 20-1 this season when holding teams to 97 or fewer points. ... Bogdanovic also had six rebounds. ... G Darren Collison was out for a third straight game with a right quad contusion.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Detroit on Tuesday.

Pacers: At Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

