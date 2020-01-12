Boeheim lifts Syracuse past No. 18 Virginia, 63-55 in OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored nine of his 14 points in overtime and Syracuse outlasted No. 18 Virginia 63-55 on Saturday. The Orange scored 20 points in the extra period after netting just 19 in the second half.

Boeheim hit the third of three consecutive 3s for the Orange (9-7, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and added another when he made a desperate heave from well behind the 3-point line to beat the shot clock late in the extra period.

Elijah Hughes, who scored 18 points, hit the first 3 of the overtime for the Orange and freshman Joe Girard, who scored 19, hit the second.

Jay Huff had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia (11-4, 3-2), which lost back-to-back games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Mamadi Diakita and Kihei Clark each added 13 points for the Cavaliers.

Neither team scored in the final 1:20 of regulation, but the Orange hit their first four shots of the extra period.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) celebrates a three point basket along with teammate Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Syracuse defeated Virginia 63-55.

Syracuse: The Orange scored 34 points in their first game against the Cavaliers, which was the season-opener for both teams. Syracuse started Saturday averaging 73.7 points and haven't scored fewer than 54 in a game since the opener. They had 43 at the end of regulation at Virginia.

Virginia: The Cavaliers' inconsistency on offense was on full display in the second half when they didn't score for nearly 3 minutes, then scored 12 consecutive points in about 3 1/2 minutes to take a 35-30 lead. Immediately thereafter, they went 7 minutes without a point.

UP NEXT

Syracuse returns home to face Boston College on Wednesday night.

Virginia goes on the road to face No. 10 Florida State on Wednesday night.

