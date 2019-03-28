Board weighs new rules after 22 horse deaths at Santa Anita

FILE - This March 7, 2019, file photo, shows the empty home stretch at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. A filly broke both front legs at the end of a workout on the main dirt track at Santa Anita and has been euthanized, becoming the 22nd horse to suffer catastrophic injuries since Dec. 26. Trainer and owner David Bernstein says the 3-year-old filly named Princess Lili B broke down just past the finish line on Thursday morning, March 14, 2019. less FILE - This March 7, 2019, file photo, shows the empty home stretch at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. A filly broke both front legs at the end of a workout on the main dirt track at Santa Anita and has ... more Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Board weighs new rules after 22 horse deaths at Santa Anita 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Horse Racing Board is weighing new safety and medication rules in the wake of 22 horse deaths at Santa Anita.

The board is meeting Thursday at the track northeast of Los Angeles to consider whether to ban medication and whips on racing days, among other changes. If approved, Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields in Northern California would become the first racetracks in the nation to impose such restrictions.

Santa Anita agreed to make the changes after 22 horses suffered fatal injuries at the track in less than three months, angering animal rights groups and prompting protests.

Racing has been suspended since March 5 but is expected to resume Friday, pending the board's votes.

Track owner Belinda Stronach says "the current system is broken" and that standards must be raised to modernize horse racing.