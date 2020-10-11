Blues sign forward Clifford to 2-year, $2 million contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues signed free agent forward Kyle Clifford to a two-year, $2 million contract Sunday.

Clifford was a two-time Stanley Cup-winner in spending his first nine-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, before being traded to Toronto in February.

Selected by L.A. in the second round of the 2009 draft, Clifford is expected to fill a secondary forward role in St. Louis. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds, he had seven goals and 17 points in 69 games last season.

Overall, he has 61 goals and 71 assists for 132 points in 676 NHL games.

