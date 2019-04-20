Blue Jays starter Matt Shoemaker hurts leg in rundown

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Matt Shoemaker, third from left, is helped off the field after sustaining an injury on a rundown play against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. less Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Matt Shoemaker, third from left, is helped off the field after sustaining an injury on a rundown play against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Blue Jays starter Matt Shoemaker hurts leg in rundown 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays starter Matt Shoemaker had to be helped off the field after injuring his left knee during a rundown in the third inning Saturday against the Oakland Athletics.

Shoemaker gave up a two-out single to Matt Chapman, then bounced a pitch to Stephen Piscotty. As Chapman strayed off the bag, Toronto catcher Luke Maile threw to first baseman Rowdy Tellez. Tellez ran after Chapman and threw to second baseman Eric Sogard, who threw back to Shoemaker.

The 32-year-old pitcher chased down Chapman to apply the tag and spun around to avoid contact. As he twirled, Shoemaker appeared to injure his knee. He hopped around before falling to the ground as a team trainer rushed out. Shoemaker was down for several moments before being helped to his feet and off the field. The team later said his knee was being evaluated.

Shoemaker is off to a 3-0 start with a 1.75 ERA after missing five months of 2018 with a right forearm strain.

Sam Gaviglio warmed up to replace Shoemaker.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports