Blue Jays DH Morales extends home run streak to 7 games

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales set a team record by homering for the seventh consecutive game Sunday, becoming the seventh player in major league history with a home run streak of at least seven games.

Ken Griffey Jr., Dale Long, and Don Mattingly share the record with home runs in eight straight games.

Morales has connected eight times in his streak, the longest in the majors this season. He extended his run with a two-run drive to right off Philadelphia right-hander Vince Velasquez in the third inning, his 21st of the season.

Jose Cruz Jr. homered in six straight games for the Blue Jays in 2001.

