Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 7

Toronto Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Sogard dh 4 0 0 1 Betts rf 2 2 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 1 2 1 Bnntndi lf 5 0 2 2 Grrl Jr lf 5 0 2 0 Bgaerts ss 5 0 1 1 Grichuk rf 5 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 4 1 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 5 1 2 0 Holt 2b 4 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 5 2 2 1 C.Vazqz c 3 2 1 1 Galvis ss 4 1 1 2 Brdly J cf 4 1 2 2 Tellez 1b 3 2 1 1 Chavis 1b 4 1 1 1 Maile c 2 1 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 McKnney ph 0 0 0 0 Devers ph 1 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 8 10 6 Totals 35 7 9 7

Toronto 000 100 430—8 Boston 051 000 001—7

E_Benintendi (2), Bogaerts (7). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 6. 2B_Benintendi 2 (18), Bogaerts (26), Bradley Jr. (15). HR_Galvis (11), Tellez (14), C.Vazquez (10). SB_Betts (9).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Law 1 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 Gaviglio 3 2-3 6 2 2 1 1 Kingham W,3-1 2 0 0 0 1 3 Dan.Hudson H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Giles S,12-13 1 1 1 1 1 3 Boston B.Johnson 5 4 1 0 0 4 Shawaryn 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 2 Walden H,5 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 M.Barnes L,3-2 BS,5 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 Brasier 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Josh A.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_B.Johnson, Walden, M.Barnes 2.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:50. A_36,712 (37,731).