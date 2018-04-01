Blue Jays 7, Yankees 4

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner cf 5 0 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 4 0 1 1 Judge rf 3 0 1 0 Dnldson dh 3 2 1 0 Stanton lf 2 1 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 2 3 6 Grgrius ss 4 1 1 1 Solarte 3b 5 0 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 4 1 1 1 Grndrsn lf 4 0 0 0 Drury 3b 3 1 2 2 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Andujar dh 4 0 0 0 R.Mrtin c 3 1 1 0 Wade 2b 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 1 3 0 Au.Rmne c 3 0 0 0 Ngoepe ss 2 0 1 0 G.Sanch ph 1 0 0 0 Morales ph 1 0 0 0 A.Diaz ss 1 1 1 0 Totals 33 4 5 4 Totals 35 7 12 7

New York 004 000 000—4 Toronto 010 000 24—7

E_Solarte (1). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Gregorius (3), A.Diaz (1). HR_Drury (1), Smoak 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Gray 4 7 1 1 3 8 Green 2 1 0 0 0 4 Kahnle H,2 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 Robertson L,0-1 BS,1 1 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 Toronto Stroman 5 3 4 4 3 8 Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 1 Axford 1 0 0 0 2 1 Clippard W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Oh S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

S.Gray pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:03. A_29,091 (53,506).