Blue Jays 6, Yankees 2

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf 5 0 2 0 Grndrsn dh 5 1 1 1 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd lf 5 0 1 1 A.Hicks cf 3 1 1 2 Solarte 3b 4 1 3 0 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 1 2 3 Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 R.Mrtin c 4 0 0 0 Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 Au.Rmne c 3 1 1 0 A.Diaz ss 4 1 1 0 N.Wlker 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 3 1 1 1 Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 35 6 11 6

New York 001 010 000—2 Toronto 050 000 01x—6

E_Solarte (5), Andujar (5). LOB_New York 9, Toronto 9. 2B_T.Hernandez (20), Grichuk (10), A.Diaz (10). HR_A.Hicks (16), Smoak (12). SB_Gardner (8), Pillar (11).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Gray L,5-7 2 6 5 5 2 4 Hale 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 1 Shreve 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto Gaviglio 4 1-3 4 2 1 3 6 Biagini W,1-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Loup H,8 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Oh H,10 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Axford H,5 1 1 0 0 1 2 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Gray (Pillar). WP_Gray 2.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Lance Barrett; Second, John Libka; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:07. A_37,254 (53,506).