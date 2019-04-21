Blue Jays 5, Athletics 4

Toronto Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Hanson 2b 5 1 1 1 Grssman lf 4 1 0 0 Galvis ss 5 1 2 0 Semien ss 4 2 2 1 R.Urena ss 0 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 1 0 0 1 Grichuk cf 5 0 1 1 K.Davis dh 3 0 2 1 Smoak 1b 5 1 4 2 Morales 1b 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnan lf 5 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 1 0 Drury 3b 4 1 2 0 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 2 1 1 1 Lureano cf 2 1 1 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 1 0 Hundley c 2 0 1 0 McKnney rf 3 0 1 0 Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 Phegley c 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 5 13 5 Totals 30 4 7 3

Toronto 002 001 200—5 Oakland 000 100 030—4

E_Buchter (1), Morales (1), T.Hernandez (3). DP_Toronto 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Drury (4), D.Jansen (3), Semien (7). HR_Smoak (5). SB_Hanson (1), Galvis (2). SF_Tellez (1), M.Chapman (1). S_McKinney (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Sanchez 4 2 1 1 3 2 Hudson W,1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Biagini H,6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Tepera 2-3 1 3 3 2 0 Giles S,7-8 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 Oakland Anderson L,3-1 2 2-3 4 2 2 1 2 Petit 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Hendriks 1 2 0 0 0 1 Buchter 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 Wendelken 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 Soria 1 1 0 0 0 0 Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Sanchez (Laureano). WP_Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:19. A_16,015 (46,765).