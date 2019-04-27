https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Blue-Jays-4-Athletics-2-13799791.php
Blue Jays 4, Athletics 2
|Oakland
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Sogard ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hanson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Hrnan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Grssman ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hundley c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Oakland
|000
|000
|020—2
|Toronto
|101
|000
|002—4
LOB_Oakland 5, Toronto 5. 2B_Pinder (6), Guerrero Jr. (1). HR_Grossman (2), Sogard (2), Drury (3). SB_T.Hernandez (2). S_McKinney (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Fiers
|7
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Petit L,0-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Stroman
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Biagini BS,2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Tepera
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles W,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:50. A_28,688 (53,506).
