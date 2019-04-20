Toronto Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 2b 6 0 2 1 Semien ss 3 0 0 0
Galvis ss 5 1 2 1 Grssman lf 1 1 1 0
Grichuk cf 5 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 2 0
Smoak dh 4 2 2 2 Hundley ph 1 0 0 0
Hanson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 2 0
T.Hrnan lf 3 1 1 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0
Brito ph-lf 0 1 0 0 Canha 1b 0 0 0 1
Tellez 1b 5 2 3 3 Morales 1b-p 3 0 0 0
Drury 3b 4 2 3 2 Pinder lf-ss 3 0 1 0
McKnney rf 4 1 2 1 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0
Maile c 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 3 0 0 0
Phegley c 3 0 0 0
Totals 40 10 15 10 Totals 31 1 6 1
Toronto 001 512 001—10
Oakland 000 000 001— 1

LOB_Toronto 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Tellez (1), Drury (3), McKinney (6), Grossman (3). HR_Smoak (4), Tellez (4), Drury (2). SB_Sogard (2). SF_McKinney (1), Canha (1). S_Maile (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Shoemaker 3 3 0 0 0 1
Gaviglio W,2-0 4 0 0 0 0 5
Luciano 2 3 1 1 2 1
Oakland
Fiers L,2-2 3 1-3 9 6 6 0 4
Hendriks 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 4
Buchter 1 2 2 2 1 2
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Morales (Drury). WP_Hendriks.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:05. A_31,140 (46,765).