Bledsoe has triple-double as Bucks edge Kings 141-140 in OT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored five of his 26 points in overtime when Milwaukee played all but the final 12 seconds without Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 141-140 on Wednesday night.

Bledsoe added 13 assists and 12 rebounds to help the Bucks to their sixth straight win. Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, including a 3-pointer late in overtime, while Khris Middleton and Nikola Mirotic scored 21 points apiece.

Milwaukee improved to an NBA-best 47-14. It's the Bucks best reord since finishing the 2000-01 season 52-30.

Antetokounmpo scored 17 points and made a pair of key baskets for Milwaukee late in the fourth quarter but spent nearly all of overtime on the bench with a grey towel wrapped around his shoulders in his first game back from a sore knee. He came back with 11.8 seconds remaining and made three inbounds passes but did not take a shot.

Buddy Hield had 32 points and six rebounds for Sacramento. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Harrison Barnes had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Milwaukee led by 17 midway through the third but was outscored 12-4 over the final 3 ½ minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Kings had the ball with 11.4 seconds left in regulation but failed to get off a shot. De'Aaron Fox took the inbounds but had the ball knocked away by Bledsoe as time ran out.

Sacramento rookie Marvin Bagley III departed with a left knee strain. The second overall pick in the draft, Bagley appeared to bang knees with Brogdon while trying to go around a screen. Bagley lay on the court for several moments before being helped to his feet and taken to the locker room.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Milwaukee has won nine straight road games. . Bledsoe scored eight points in the fourth quarter after putting up 13 through the first three. . Milwaukee made six 3s in the first quarter, three from Brogdon.

Kings: Bagley will undergo an MRI on Thursday. He finished with nine points and seven rebounds. . Fox made one of the game's biggest defensive plays when he blocked Bledsoe's layup late in the fourth quarter and sent the Bucks guard crashing to the floor.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Play the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday.

Kings: Host the Clippers on Friday.

___

