Blackmon, Gonzalez HR to power Rockies past Cardinals 6-3

































Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Image 1 of 9 St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna is unable to catch an RBI double by Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna is unable to catch an RBI double by Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 2 of 9 Colorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez, left, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Brebbia during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. less Colorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez, left, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Brebbia during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, ... more Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 3 of 9 Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story hits an RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story hits an RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 4 of 9 St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 5 of 9 Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 6 of 9 Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, left, is safe at first for a single as St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter reaches for the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. less Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, left, is safe at first for a single as St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter reaches for the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, ... more Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 7 of 9 Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon arrives home after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon arrives home after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 8 of 9 Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez dives to catch a fly ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina for the final out of the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez dives to catch a fly ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina for the final out of the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 9 of 9 Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Seunghwan Oh throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Seunghwan Oh throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis. Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Blackmon, Gonzalez HR to power Rockies past Cardinals 6-3 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie Blackmon and Carlos Gonzalez each went deep, Jon Gray pitched into the eighth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Gray (9-7) struck out five over 7 1/3 innings, helping Colorado finish the month 17-6. Gray allowed three runs, two earned, with four hits and two walks.

Wade Davis got his 31st save in 35 opportunities with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Colorado went ahead 2-1 on Blackmon's homer in the fifth. Ryan McMahon led off with a walk, and with two outs, Blackmon hit a 1-2 pitch into the right field bleachers. Blackmon's homer extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

The Rockies added two runs in the sixth to chase starter Jack Flaherty (4-6). Gonzalez walked with one out and Trevor Story doubled. Story has team-leading 69 RBIs.

Chasen Shreve, making his first appearance for St. Louis since coming over in a July 28 trade with the Yankees, gave up a double to Gerardo Parra.

Colorado's final two runs came when Gonzalez lined a homer just inside the right field foul pole off John Brebbia. Ian Desmond, who drew a one-out walk, scored ahead of Gonzalez.

Matt Carpenter led off with a home run, sending an 0-2 pitch into the right field seats. It was Carpenter's seventh leadoff home run this season and the 22nd of his career. Both of those numbers are St. Louis records. Carpenter leads the Cardinals with 26 home runs.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the eighth, cutting the lead to 6-3. St. Louis loaded the bases with one out against Gray. Seung Hwan Oh gave up a sacrifice fly to Carpenter, and a passed ball and throwing error by catcher Tom Murphy allowed Dexter Fowler to score.

Flaherty (4-6) pitched 5 1/3 innings. It marked the first time in five starts he pitched into the sixth inning. He allowed four runs, five hits and two walks. He struck out seven.

TRADE WINDS

Cardinals: St. Louis traded outfielder Tommy Pham and international bonus slot allotment to Tampa Bay for outfielder Justin Williams, left-hander Genesis Cabrera and right-hander Roel Ramirez. The 30-year-old Pham has been a member of the Cardinals organization since being drafted in 2006. He was batting .248 this season with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs. St. Louis also acquired minor league outfielders Conner Capel and Jhon Torres from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for Triple-A outfielder Oscar Mercado.

ROSTER MOVES

Cardinals: St. Louis recalled rookie outfielder Tyler O'Neill and left-handed reliever Tyler Webb from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis (middle finger blister) will make another rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Albuquerque. If he does well with no problems, he could return to the big club as either a starter or a reliever, Rockies manager Bud Black said. Bettis hasn't pitched in the major league since July 1.

Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martinez (right shoulder strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday and had an MRI. President of baseball operations John Moseliak said the team does not believe the injury is season-ending and Martinez will be able to pitch again. "We're hoping it's no longer than two or three starts," Mozeliak said. ... 2B Kolton Wong (left knee inflammation) is eligible to come off the DL on Wednesday but likely will be activated Thursday or Friday, Mozeliak said. ... RHP RHP Dominic Leone (right arm nerve irritation) begins a rehab assignment Wednesday at Memphis. Leone has been out since early May.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Kyle Freeland (9-6, 3.13) will be making his first start in St. Louis and second against the Cardinals. He pitched six innings in taking a loss in a 3-0 defeat to St. Louis on May 27, 2017. The Rockies have won each of his last five starts.

Cardinals: RHP Luke Weaver (6-9, 4.70) will make his second career appearance against Colorado. He pitched a career-low two innings in his start in 2016 against the Rockies in an 11-1 loss. In his most recent outing, Weaver pitched six innings and picked up the win in a 5-2 victory over the Cubs.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball