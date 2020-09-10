Black Lives Matter will no longer feature on EPL jerseys

LONDON (AP) — Premier League jerseys will no longer feature a Black Lives Matter badge, which has been replaced by the competition's own No Room For Racism campaign branding.

The change was announced after a league call with club captains on Thursday, two days before the start of the season.

The BLM logo was placed on shirts following global protests in support of the movement sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in May.

“Players rightly have a strong voice on this matter, which we saw last season," league chief executive Richard Masters said. "We have continued to talk and listen to players on this issue and will support them as well as continuing to emphasize the Premier League’s position against racism.

“Discrimination in any form, anywhere, is wholly unacceptable and No Room For Racism makes our zero-tolerance stance clear. We will not stand still on this important issue and we will continue to work with our clubs, players and partners to address all prejudiced behavior.”

The league said it would continue backing players taking a knee before kickoff.

Players take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the English FA Community Shield soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Andrew Couldridge/Pool via AP)

