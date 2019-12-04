Bishop leads Creighton past Oral Roberts 72-60

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Christian Bishop recorded 17 points and eight rebounds to lift Creighton to a 72-60 win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday night.

Ty-Shon Alexander had 14 points and eight rebounds for Creighton (6-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Marcus Zegarowski added 14 points and six assists. Mitch Ballock had 12 points and six rebounds for the home team.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-5). Deondre Burns added 10 points.

Creighton plays Nebraska at home on Saturday. Oral Roberts faces Haskell at home on Sunday.

