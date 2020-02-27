Binghamton 76, UMBC 74
Recommended Video:
Sarr 4-8 0-0 11, Tinsley 4-11 5-5 16, Caldwell 5-15 3-4 16, Mills 1-6 2-2 4, Sessoms 9-18 1-1 24, Hjalmarsson 1-1 1-1 3, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Petcash 0-0 0-0 0, Willis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 12-13 76.
Akin 1-1 3-9 5, Horvath 8-14 7-9 23, Eytle-Rock 2-12 1-3 6, Jackson 7-19 2-2 20, Owens 2-6 0-0 5, Spasojevic 4-4 4-6 12, Kennedy 1-3 0-0 3, Council 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 17-29 74.
Halftime_UMBC 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 14-33 (Sessoms 5-10, Sarr 3-3, Tinsley 3-6, Caldwell 3-9, Brown 0-1, Mills 0-4), UMBC 7-26 (Jackson 4-8, Kennedy 1-2, Eytle-Rock 1-5, Owens 1-5, Council 0-1, Horvath 0-5). Rebounds_Binghamton 34 (Sarr 9), UMBC 37 (Horvath 19). Assists_Binghamton 13 (Sessoms 6), UMBC 13 (Eytle-Rock 4). Total Fouls_Binghamton 23, UMBC 12. A_977 (5,000).